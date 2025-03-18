Baahubali of SRH joins camp for IPL 2025!

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had teased the fans with a creative video to welcome the team's star batter ahead of the 18th season of IPL.



With a popular song from the movie Bahubali, the franchise made a video, where they announced the joining of South African explosive batter and wicket keeper Heinrich Klaasen with the SRH squad.

The video features star players including Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, and captain Cummins. All of them hype Klaasen's arrival and say "he's here."