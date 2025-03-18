Baahubali of SRH joins camp for IPL 2025!
Former Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had teased the fans with a creative video to welcome the team's star batter ahead of the 18th season of IPL.
With a popular song from the movie Bahubali, the franchise made a video, where they announced the joining of South African explosive batter and wicket keeper Heinrich Klaasen with the SRH squad.
The video features star players including Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, and captain Cummins. All of them hype Klaasen's arrival and say "he's here."
Earlier on Monday, skipper Pat Cummins joined the side dismissing rumors of missing the tournament. Cummins, suffered an ankle injury during the Border Gavaskar Trophy and had missed the subsequent Australia's tour of Sri Lanka and the important Champions Trophy, casting doubts on his IPL appearances.
For the captain too, the Sunrisers social media team planned a unique welcome. They dropped a video of him, with a caption 'silencer is here' and a background music from Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'OG'.
Meanwhile, the SRH, after failing to clinch the trophy last season by inches, will go again with a well balanced side. Their first outing is set for March 23 against Rajasthan Royals.
