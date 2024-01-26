Axar Patel lauds challenging pitch after India restricts England

Hyderabad: Indian allrounder Axar Patel feels the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here is slow and challenging for both batters as well as bowlers.

Speaking after the first day’s action on Thursday, he said: “When we started bowling we knew that the wicket was good and slow. The pitch was not spinning a lot. We adjusted accordingly and did well to restrict England to 246. The wicket is challenging for both batters and bowlers. If you play well you can get good runs.

The 30-year-old left-arm spinner said he focuses on his bowling plan instead of anticipating the batters’ game. “We know that England play an attacking game. But, I don’t think about what the batsman is going to do and what shot he is going to play. I just tried to stick to my bowling plan and was focused on line and length during my spell,” said Axar, who returned with two wickets in the first innings.

The Gujarat lad said he is learning from seniors R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and is ready to do what the team needs when he gets an opportunity. “I learned a lot from my spin partners Ash (Ashwin) and Jaddu bhai (Jadeja). I am trying to play how they bowl as partners. When I get an opportunity, I have to control the proceedings from my side when they are taking wickets from one. We keep discussing a lot even in our team meetings. I enjoy bowling with them,” he said.

Axar was all smiles while speaking about Bairstow’s wicket. “That delivery was really good. We were thinking about the spin and I saw Bairstow (Jonny) taking guard on the fourth stump to avoid LBW. So, I just thought of bowling on the stumps and was really happy when I bowled him. And everyone saw how I celebrated the dismissal. We did have a talk about the strategy if England batters played the sweep or reverse sweep consistently,” he said.