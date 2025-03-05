Australia's Steve Smith Retires From ODI Cricket

According to Cricket Australia, Smith will be available for Tests and T20 Internationals.

Steve Smith has announced his retirement from One Day International (ODI) after Australia’s semifinal loss to India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Steve Smith played 170 matches for Australia and scored 5,800 runs for the national team with an average of 43.3, which includes 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

“It has been a great ride, and I have loved every minute of it,” Smith said.

“There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey.

“Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup, so it feels like the right time to make way.

“Test cricket remains a priority, and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter, and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage.”

Smith was part of Australia’s 2015 and 2023 ICC World Cup-winning teams. He became Australia’s ODI captain in 2015 and was the stand-in captain for Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 in the absence of Pat Cummins.