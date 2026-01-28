 Top
Australian Open: Sinner Sets Up Semi-Final Against Djokovic

28 Jan 2026 4:39 PM IST

Sinner swatted aside the American eighth seed 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and has dropped only one set in moving ominously into the last four

Australian Open: Sinner Sets Up Semi-Final Against Djokovic
Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts on a point to USA's Ben Shelton during their men's singles quarter-final match on day eleven of the Australian Open. (Photo by AFP)
Melbourne: Reigning champion Jannik Sinner will face 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster Australian Open semi-final after taming Ben Shelton on Wednesday in straight sets.
The Italian second seed swatted aside the American eighth seed 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and has dropped only one set in moving ominously into the last four.
AFP
