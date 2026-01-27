Australian Open: Gauff Defends Epic Racquet Smash And Hits Out At It Being Broadcast

Melbourne: Coco Gauff said Tuesday an epic racquet smash after losing heavily to Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open was important to let out her frustration and was disappointed it was caught on camera.

The world number three was crushed by the Ukrainian 6-1, 6-2 in the Melbourne quarter-finals and left centre court after the handshake cutting a dejected figure.

Television images showed the American repeatedly smashing her racquet in the bowels of the stadium afterwards.

"I think for me, I know myself, and I don't want to lash out on my team. They're good people. They don't deserve that, and I know I'm emotional," said the 21-year-old.

"So I just took the minute to go and do that. I don't think it's a bad thing.

"I don't try to do it on court in front of kids and things like that, but I do know I need to let out that emotion. Otherwise, I'm just going to be snappy with the people around me.

"Just need to let the frustration out."

Gauff said it was annoying that a private moment was caught on camera.

"I tried to go somewhere where I thought there wasn't a camera because I don't necessarily like breaking racquets, but I lost 1 and 2," she said.

"I broke one racquet on quarters, I think, or round of 16 of French Open and I said I would never do it again on court because I don't feel like that's a good representation.

"I tried to go somewhere where they wouldn't broadcast it, but obviously they did.

"So maybe some conversations can be had because I feel like at this tournament the only private place we have is the locker room."

Despite the crushing defeat the two-time major winner said praise must go to Svitolina.

"Credit it to her because she forced me to play like that. It's not like I just woke up and today was a bad day, but bad days are often caused by your opponent. So she did well," she said.

"Usually I'm able to kind of scrap out at least to make the scoreline tighter, and then you never know, nerves can come up on her.

"Today I just wasn't able to do that."

The 12th seed Svitolina will meet world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals on Thursday.