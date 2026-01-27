 Top
Home » Sports

Australian Open: Alcaraz Crushes De Minaur to Reach Semi-Finals

Sports
27 Jan 2026 5:23 PM IST

The Spanish world number one silenced a partisan Melbourne crowd in brushing aside outclassed home hope Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena

Australian Open: Alcaraz Crushes De Minaur to Reach Semi-Finals
x
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand return to Alex de Minaur of Australia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open. (AP Photo)
Melbourne: Carlos Alcaraz swept into the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time on Tuesday and a clash with Alexander Zverev to take a step closer to tennis history.
The Spanish world number one silenced a partisan Melbourne crowd in brushing aside outclassed home hope Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena.
( Source : AFP )
australian open Carlos Alcaraz Alex de Minaur 
Australia 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X