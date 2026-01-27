Australian Open: Alcaraz Crushes De Minaur to Reach Semi-Finals
Melbourne: Carlos Alcaraz swept into the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time on Tuesday and a clash with Alexander Zverev to take a step closer to tennis history.
The Spanish world number one silenced a partisan Melbourne crowd in brushing aside outclassed home hope Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena.
