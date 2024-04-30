Family is top priority for SRH captain Pat Cummins

Between signing endorsement deals and relishing Hyderbadi Biryani, Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins seems to have a gala time in the city.







Talking about what he loves the most about the city, he says, "One, the fans are amazing and the team, obviously. I have been out for a couple of biryanis, so I love that part of it. But the city just seems like it's a good balance. There's enough buzz going on, but it's not over the top where it feels like it's all over you. It's just a nice, chilled city. But there's plenty of things to go and do if you want to go out."The Aussie cricketer was seen having a family day out at a mall in Hyderabad yesterday. Taking a break from his hectic game, Cummins was seen spending some quality time with family.Speaking exclusively to Deccan Chronicle, the busy cricketer also spoke about how he manages to divide his time between family and work."It's hard. But family is number one priority. So that takes up most of my time. And obviously cricket and brand endorsements take up the rest of it. So between those two things, that's basically 100% of my time. But I always try to devote time to my family like I wake up my son or put him to bed every night," says Cummins with a sense of fatherly pride.