Australia Paceman Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of Ashes

Melbourne: Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the remaining Ashes series after struggling with Achilles and hamstring injuries.

Coach Andrew McDonald confirmed Hazlewood would not play any part after missing Australia's victories in the first Tests against England in Perth and Brisbane.

"Really flat for him," McDonald said on Tuesday.

"A couple of setbacks that we didn't see coming. We thought he'd play a huge part in the series. But really feel for him that he won't get that opportunity."

However, McDonald said regular captain and paceman Pat Cummins would be ready to return for Adelaide where Australia can retain the urn with a draw.

Australia, who hold the urn, lead the five-Test series 2-0.

Cummins also missed the opening Tests while recovering from a lower back injury but had proved his fitness with match simulation in Brisbane, McDonald said.

"He was out at Allan Border Field whilst everyone was at the Gabba. He simulated pretty much what a match will look like out there with multiple spells," he added.

"We feel as though the simulation in the nets has got him skill-ready. His body's ready to go.

"Barring anything else happening in the next week, I'd be expecting Pat to be tossing the coin and putting the blazer on."