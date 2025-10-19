Skipper Mitchell Marsh anchored the chase beautifully as Australia beat India by seven wickets in the rain-affected first ODI to take the lead in the three-match series here on Sunday. Sent in, India scored 136 for nine after the contest was reduced to 26-over-a-side game after rain interrupted proceedings for the third time, with the visitors struggling at 52 for four in 16.4 overs.

Set a revised target of 131 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, Australia completed the task in 21.1 overs, with Marsh 46 not out off 52 balls emerging as the top-scorer.

Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe chipped in with a brisk 29-ball 37 to swing the game Australia's way.

Axar Patel (31 off 38 balls) and KL Rahul (38 off 31) gave momentum to India's innings after resumption, before debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy's (19 not out off 11) useful cameo.

Brief scores:

India: 136 for 9 in 26 overs (KL Rahul 38, Axar Patel 31; Matthew Kunhemann 2/26 and Josh Hazlewood 2/20, Mitchell Owen 2/20).

Australia: 131 for 3 in 21.1 overs (Mitchell Marsh 46 not out, Josh Philippe 37).