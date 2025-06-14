Atiqa Mir: India’s Young Racing Star Making History
Recently, at the Rotax Euro Trophy, Atiqa showed courage and skill, securing a spot in the top 10, a feat no other Asian racer did this year.
At just 10 years old, Atiqa Mir is already making waves in international motorsport. Born in Kashmir and raised in the UAE, she became the first Indian and the first Asian this year to achieve a top10 finish at the Rotax Euro Trophy, a major karting competition in Europe. Imagine finishing ahead of the best young racers from all over the world, that’s what she did!
But this top10 finish is just one of her many achievements. When she was 9, Atiqa made history at the famous Le Mans Kart International circuit in France. She won Race 2 of the Micro Max category heats, becoming the first female racer ever to win at the Rotax Challenge International Trophy. This was a huge deal because legends like Max Verstappen and Lando Norris also raced in these events before becoming Formula 1 stars.