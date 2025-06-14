Atiqa Mir: India’s Young Racing Star Making History

At just 10 years old, Atiqa Mir is already making waves in international motorsport. Born in Kashmir and raised in the UAE, she became the first Indian and the first Asian this year to achieve a top10 finish at the Rotax Euro Trophy, a major karting competition in Europe. Imagine finishing ahead of the best young racers from all over the world, that’s what she did!

But this top10 finish is just one of her many achievements. When she was 9, Atiqa made history at the famous Le Mans Kart International circuit in France. She won Race 2 of the Micro Max category heats, becoming the first female racer ever to win at the Rotax Challenge International Trophy. This was a huge deal because legends like Max Verstappen and Lando Norris also raced in these events before becoming Formula 1 stars.

Recently, at the Rotax Euro Trophy, Atiqa showed courage and skill, securing a spot in the top 10, a feat no other Asian racer did this year. She is proving she can handle any challenge on the track.





Atiqa’s success is supported by some big names in motorsport. She drives for Dan Holland Racing (DHR) and even uses a Lando Norris-themed kart. To help guide her, she has the backing of Formula 1 teams and mentorship from Narain Karthikeyan, India’s first F1 driver. This gives her a strong support system in a sport that demands skill, strategy confidence.

What is most inspiring is her young age. In races with older kids, she has overcome incidents on the track, recovered from penalties and responded bravely to rain and intense competition. Atiqa Mir is only 10, yet she is already rewriting racing history by finishing in the top 10 in Europe, breaking gender norms and earning support from F1 legends. Right now, Atiqa is preparing for more races around the world.



