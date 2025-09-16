Asia Cup: Ponting Denies Fake Comments Amid Ind-Pak Controversy

Australia legend Ricky Ponting denied comments attributed to him on social media platforms over the recent controversy that emerged after the Asia Cup clash between India-Pakistan on Sunday.

Citing the Pahalgam terror attack, Team India stayed away from the customary handshake after they registered a comfortable seven wicket win over the men-in-green.

Protesting the move, Pakistan boycotted the post-match presentation ceremony and also lodged complaint with International Cricket Council (ICC).

After the incident snowballed into a controversy, social media with comments attributed to Ponting flooded the internet.

"This match will be remembered forever with India as the big loser. The way the Pakistani team wanted to shake hands at the end has immortalised them as champions of the gentleman's game with India as the perpetual sore loser," the posts read with a false attribution to Ponting.

🚨 Ricky Ponting on Sky Sports:

“This match will be remembered forever, India the big loser. Pakistan’s gesture to shake hands despite defeat has immortalised them as true champions of the gentleman’s game, while India remains the perpetual sore loser.”#PAKvIND #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/IAXHbJ0IjU — Lumi Watch (@Lumi_watch) September 14, 2025

Taking to X, the former Australia captain rubbished the posts.

I am aware of certain comments being attributed to me on social media. Please know that I categorically did not make those statements and indeed have made no public comment about the Asia Cup at all. — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) September 16, 2025

