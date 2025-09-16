Asia Cup: India in Super 4s, What Happens if Pakistan Skips UAE Match Over Handshake Row?

Team India has advanced to the Super 4 stage in the ongoing Asia Cup after UAE registered a 42-run victory over Oman on Monday night.

On the other hand, India's arch-rival Pakistan had threatened to boycott their upcoming Group A match against UAE in protest over the handshake row.

Team India after Sunday's match chose to stay away from the customary handshake while Pakistan players were waiting on the field. Both Indian batters including skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked out with shaking hands. They even closed the doors of the dressing room citing the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha and coach Hessan expressed disappointment over India's move and have boycotted the post-match presentation as well.

Later, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint on the official match referee Andy Pycroft and demanded his suspension from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The PCB reportedly threatened to boycott their next game with UAE if demand is not met.

Here are the likely scenarios if Pakistan skips game with UAE:

According to reports no official decision has been made by the ICC on Pakistan's demand yet. If the men in green chooses to continue their protest and boycott the next game with UAE, Salman Agha & Co will have some serious problems.

Leading the Group A charts with 4 points, Team India will have no effect from the outcome of Pakistan's next match.

But if Pakistan skips its next game they would be out of the tournament and UAE will seal its Super 4 berth.

Currently, both Pakistan and UAE are still in race for a place in the Super 4s with 2 points each. Losing both fixtures, Oman is already out of the contention.

All the four teams in Group A have a match left, India and Oman will play against each other, while Pakistan will take on UAE in a do-or-die game.

India will only play to test their bench strength against Oman as the result will not have any effect on the next stage. While the winner in Pakistan VS UAE will cement their spot in the Super 4.

If Pakistan withdraws from the match, UAE would be awarded 2 points and secures a place in the next stage, eliminating Pakistan.