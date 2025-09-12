Ashu Malik Took Advantage of Shadloui’s Lack of Form: Rishank Devadiga

Day 14 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 witnessed a thrilling display as Dabang Delhi K.C. solidified their place at the top of the points table by defeating Gujarat Giants, while U Mumba sealed an edge-of-the seat win over Patna Pirates despite raider Ayan Lohchab’s 21 points.

Speaking on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga spoke about the competition between Gujarat Giants’ captain Mohammadreza Shadloui & Dabang Delhi’s skipper Ashu Malik:

“The dominance shown in tackles from Dabang Delhi with 13 points was instrumental in sealing this match. At the same time, Ashu Malik was exceptional. He took advantage of Shadloui’s lack of form and played against him with confidence. This was clearly visible as Ashu delivered a 70 % strike- rate in raiding, earning 14 raid points. He looked unstoppable—an agent on a mission, leading from the front as captain to keep his team strong on the points table. Earlier, Ashu and Shadloui used to have a difference of one point, but yesterday, Ashu dominated, taking a clear lead of four over Shadloui. It was a fascinating contest to witness.”

On Gujarat Giants’ performance:

“Gujarat has one major concern—their defense. Raiders like Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh are earning points, but if the team wants to win, the defense has to step up. Especially Shadloui, who needs to anchor that unit. If Gujarat improves its defense, they can perform far better in the upcoming matches.”

On U Mumba vs Patna Pirates:

“U Mumba’s dominance was evident throughout the match. Patna Pirates also fought hard, but the biggest lesson for Ayan Lohchab is to avoid unnecessary self-outs. In a crucial super tackle situation, his self-out proved costly—otherwise, he might have sealed the win for Patna Pirates. Playing well throughout but making mistakes at the end can cost the team dearly. While Patna made a strong comeback, it was a disappointment for them because U Mumba emerged victorious.”

On Ayan Lohchab’s performance:

“Ayan impressed me a lot. He is a young player who attempted 26 raids and earned 21 raid points—a remarkable feat. He thrives on challenges, and if given the responsibility to lead, he has the potential to deliver big wins for Patna. Towards the end, Patna’s defense also began to settle, which shows that if this team plays cohesively, they can be a dangerous force against any opponent.”