Ashes 2nd Test: England All Out For 334 in First Innings

5 Dec 2025 9:59 AM IST

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers with 6-75, surpassing Pakistan's Wasim Akram to become the most successful left-arm fast bowler in Test history

Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of England’s Will Jacks on day one of the second Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 4, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
Brisbane: England were dismissed for 334 in their first innings of the day-night second Ashes Test against Australia in Brisbane on Friday with Joe Root unbeaten on 138.
The visitors resumed day two on 325-9 after Root guided them from a precarious 5-2 with his maiden century on Australian soil and 40th overall.
The world's top-ranked batsman and partner Jofra Archer added nine to their overnight score before the number 11 fell for a career-best 38, caught spectacularly by Marnus Labuschagne off Brendan Doggett.
It ended a valuable 10th-wicket partnership of 70 -- a record for England at the Gabba. Opener Zak Crawley contributed 76 and Harry Brook 31.
Veteran Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers with 6-75, surpassing Pakistan's Wasim Akram to become the most successful left-arm fast bowler in Test history.
Australia won the first Test in Perth by eight wickets inside two days.
( Source : AFP )
