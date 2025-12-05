Ashes 2nd Test: England All Out For 334 in First Innings

Brisbane: England were dismissed for 334 in their first innings of the day-night second Ashes Test against Australia in Brisbane on Friday with Joe Root unbeaten on 138.

The visitors resumed day two on 325-9 after Root guided them from a precarious 5-2 with his maiden century on Australian soil and 40th overall.

The world's top-ranked batsman and partner Jofra Archer added nine to their overnight score before the number 11 fell for a career-best 38, caught spectacularly by Marnus Labuschagne off Brendan Doggett.

It ended a valuable 10th-wicket partnership of 70 -- a record for England at the Gabba. Opener Zak Crawley contributed 76 and Harry Brook 31.

Veteran Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers with 6-75, surpassing Pakistan's Wasim Akram to become the most successful left-arm fast bowler in Test history.

Australia won the first Test in Perth by eight wickets inside two days.