Ashes 1st Test Live: Mitchell Starc on Fire
All five previous Tests at Perth have been won by the side batting first
England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat against Australia in the first Ashes Test in Perth on Friday.
Live Updates
- 21 Nov 2025 9:10 AM IST
England 66/3 in 14 overs
England starting to recover from early setbacks to reach 66/3 in 14 overs
- 21 Nov 2025 8:42 AM IST
Starc on fire!
Mitchell Starc on fire! picks up his third wicket, dismissing England's Joe Root for 0.
England: 39/3 in 8.5 overs.
- 21 Nov 2025 8:31 AM IST
Australia’s Mitchell Starc strikes again
Mitchell Starc strikes again for Australia, picks up England's Ben Duckett for 21.
England: 33/2 in 6.5 overs.
- 21 Nov 2025 8:20 AM IST
England 23/1 in 5 overs
After losing Crawley in the first over, England is now looking to build momentum.
- 21 Nov 2025 7:58 AM IST
Starc strikes early
Mitchell Starc strikes in the first over for Australia, picking up the wicket of Zak Crawley for 0.
England 0/1 in 1 over.
- 21 Nov 2025 7:55 AM IST
England Playing XIEngland Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
- 21 Nov 2025 7:55 AM IST
Australia Playing XI
Australia Playing XI: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett