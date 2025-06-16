Hilang Yajik's Gold and Silver Triumphs Celebrated by Arunachal CM

New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lavished praise on Hillang Yajik, who made history by clinching gold and silver at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2025 in Thimphu, Bhutan.





Yajik, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, clinched a gold medal in the Women's Model Physique (up to 155 cm) category and a silver medal in another category. Following her splendid performance at the event, Yajik became the first woman athlete from Arunachal Pradesh to win gold in physique sports at an international tournament.

Khandu hailed Yajik for her dazzling performance at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2025 in Thimphu, held from June 11 to 15.





"Big applause to Ms. Hillang Yajik for her phenomenal feat at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championships 2025 in Thimphu, Bhutan! With 1 Gold and 1 Silver medal, she becomes the first-ever woman from our state to clinch an international Gold in physique sports a trailblazer in every sense! Your dedication, discipline, and determination have carved a proud chapter for Arunachal and the nation. More power to you, Hillang, Khandu wrote on X.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju congratulated Yajik for her record-shattering performance and wrote n X, "I'm delighted as India's Miss Hillang Yajik wins 1 Gold and 1 Silver Medal at 15th South Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championships 2025 at Thimphu in Bhutan. Hillang Yajik is from Arunachal Pradesh, who has created a history. Hearty Congratulations to Hillang Yajik!"

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu extended wishes to Yajik and wrote on X, "Congratulations to Hillang Yajik from Arunachal Pradesh for making India proud! Her stellar performance and dedication towards fitness has won her 1 Gold & 1 Silver medal at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championships 2024 in Thimphu, Bhutan! Great to see Indian women establishing themselves at international level for bodybuilding and fitness."