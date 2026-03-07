Arteta Urges Arsenal to Maintain Their Reputation Against Mansfield Town

London: Mikel Arteta has warned his Arsenal stars to ensure the club's reputation is not tarnished by an FA Cup giant-killing at Mansfield on Saturday.

Arteta's side were beaten in the 2018 FA Cup by Nottingham Forest, then of the Championship, and have progressed beyond the fourth round only once since 2017.

The FA Cup won by Arsenal in 2020 remains the club's last trophy and the pressure is on to finally end a six-year wait for silverware.

The Premier League leaders face Manchester City in the League Cup final at Wembley on March 22 as they chase a potential quadruple.

Third-tier Mansfield have already knocked out top-flight opposition this season in Burnley while they also won away at Sheffield United.

Should Nigel Clough's team spring a huge fifth round upset on Saturday, Arteta fears there could be consequences for the rest of the campaign.

"We've been knocked out a few times in a difficult way and it's a terrible feeling," said Arteta, whose side exited to Manchester United in last season's third round.

"It feels like it damages your reputation. We don't want to go through that."

Arsenal have already beaten League One opposition in Wigan in the fourth round and also defeated second tier Portsmouth, making this their longest cup run since winning the trophy six years ago.

"I've been long enough in this country to understand that being favourite doesn't mean anything," said Arteta.

"When it comes to that competition, at that time of day, in that ground, I know they're going to have the belief and the conviction that they can beat us. We need to be very well prepared."