Arshdeep's Reels Go Viral After T20 World Cup Win, Makes Gambhir Smile

Arshdeep Singh, a left-arm medium-fast bowler, is known to be one of the finest players in the current Indian cricket team. Apart from being one of the most prolific wicket-takers in world cricket, he has also become widely popular for his Instagram reels and humour.

The fast bowler posted a series of reels after India hammered New Zealand in the finals of the T20 World Cup this year. The ones featuring Sanju Samson and Gautam Gambhir stole the show and became instant fan favourites. These are some of the reels that went viral.

Justice for Samson, Indeed!

“Paaji, justice milgaya,” Arshdeep said with Samson in the frame. It was a classic reference to the social media chatter about Sanju Samson finally getting his due.

Having been in and out of the team for years, Samson was finally able to cement his place in the side. It was this year, and in this T20 World Cup, that Samson truly received the recognition he deserves. He began his redemption arc with a sensational 97 not out in India’s successful chase of 196 against the West Indies.

He then tore into England’s bowling attack, smashing 89 off 42 balls in India’s mammoth total of 255 — a score that proved just enough against a spirited English side in the semifinal. He was also a key factor in the final win against New Zealand, scoring 89 runs off 46 balls.

Please smile, Gauti bhai

Then came another banger — the one with Gautam Gambhir. Arshdeep successfully made Gambhir smile.

The head coach is known for his composed and stoic demeanour, and there are not many instances where fans see him smile. Arshdeep ensured that the head coach of the Indian cricket team flashed a rare wide smile in his reel.

Bihari going viral

Another reel followed, this time with Ishan Kishan, who played a key role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph with 317 runs in nine matches.

Ishan scored 54 runs off 25 balls in the final. “Paaji, Ek Bihari. Sab pe baari,” Arshdeep and Ishan said, referencing a viral line from a popular Bihari song.

I only believe in Jassi bhai

Arshdeep also recreated the iconic meme of Mohammed Siraj, with both Siraj and the Player of the Match, Jasprit Bumrah. All three joined together to recreate the meme.

Did we win the world cup?

The most recent reel was with none other than the captain of the team, Suryakumar Yadav. In the reel, SKY sarcastically asks why the celebrations are going on and why everyone is behaving as if they have won the World Cup.

The sarcastic tone from SKY has been interpreted by many as a response to those questioning India’s chances in the final and to claims that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is an unlucky venue.

This article is authored by Satvik, AVP, a student of Loyola College, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle