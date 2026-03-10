 Top
Arshdeep Singh 15% of Match Fee For ICC Code of Conduct Breach in T20 World Cup Final

10 March 2026 4:31 PM IST

Apart from the fine, one demerit point was added to Arshdeep’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, said ICC

India's Arshdeep Singh, right, interacts with New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell after the latter was hit by former's throw during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh 15 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The ICC, in a statement, said that Arshdeep breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”
“Apart from the fine, one demerit point was added to Arshdeep’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,” the ICC added.
The fine came after Arshdeep fielded the ball and threw it towards New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell, which ended up hitting his pads. Arshdeep and Mitchell were then seen shaking hands at the end of the over.
“There was no need for a formal hearing as the Indian bowler accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees,” the ICC said.
India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final to clinch a record-breaking third T20 World Cup title.
DC Web Desk
