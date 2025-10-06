Arsenal's Odegaard Pulls Out of Norway Squad Due to Ligament Injury

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has withdrawn from the Norway squad due to a knee ligament injury, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Odegaard picked up a knock during his side's 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham United on Saturday, and although he tried to continue he was eventually replaced by Martin Zubimendi after 30 minutes.

The 26-year-old will miss Norway's World Cup 2026 qualifier against Israel on Saturday, as well as their friendly match against New Zealand on October 14.

In a statement, Arsenal said Odegaard had sustained "a medial collateral ligament injury to his left knee.

"Martin will continue to be assessed and treated by our medical team ... during the international window, with the aim of a return to action as soon as possible."

Odegaard's season has been heavily impacted by injuries, with the midfielder having injured his shoulder against Leeds United in August and suffering a recurrence of that injury against Nottingham Forest last month.