Arsenal's Dowman Becomes Youngest-ever Champions League Player

Prague: Arsenalmidfielder Max Dowman became the youngest Champions League player ever after coming on as a 73rd-minute substitute at Slavia Prague on Tuesday.

Dowman, who is 15 years and 309 days old, beat German striker Youssoufa Moukoko, who played for Dortmund at Zenit St Petersburg at 16 years and 18 days in 2020.

Moukoko currently plays for FC Copenhagen, who face Tottenham Hotspur later on Tuesday.

Dowman made his Premier League debut aged 15 years and 234 days during the Gunners' 5-0 win over Leeds on August 23.

He is the second-youngest Premiership player ever after Arsenal teammate Ethan Nwaneri, who was 53 days younger on his 2022 debut.

But Dowman became the youngest-ever player to start a match for Arsenal in the Gunners' 2-0 win over Brighton in the League Cup fourth round last week.