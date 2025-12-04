Arsenal Beats Brentford 2-0 And Regains 5-point Lead In Premier League

Arsenal regained its five-point lead in the Premier League by beating Brentford 2-0 despite being without a slew of its top players because of injury or rotation on Wednesday.

Mikel Merino headed home a cross from Ben White in the 11th minute for the opening goal. They were two of the backups starting the match for Arsenal, which was without the likes of first-choice center backs Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, who were injured, and began with stars Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber and Eberechi Eze on the bench.

Saka came on as a substitute and added the second in stoppage time, his shot crawling over the line after being parried by Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher.

Arsenal's squad depth is such this season that Mikel Arteta's team can withstand so many absences and still stay strong in the title race as the Gunners seek a first league championship since 2004.

Manchester City is Arsenal's closest challenger at the moment and won 5-4 at Fulham in a wild match on Tuesday.

In other matches on Wednesday, last-place Wolverhampton remained without a win this campaign after losing 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest. After 14 rounds, Wolves have just two points.

Aston Villa came from 2-0 down to win 4-3 at Brighton, post a fourth straight victory and consolidate its position in the top four. Ollie Watkins scored twice for Villa.

Crystal Palace beat Burnley 1-0 thanks to Colombia wing back Daniel Munoz's goal.

In the late kickoffs, Liverpool — without Mohamed Salah again — was hosting Sunderland and Chelsea was at Leeds.