Arjuna Ranatunga Joins Calls For Compassion Toward Imran Khan

Former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga has added his voice to the growing chorus of appeals urging Pakistan’s authorities to show compassion and dignity in their treatment of Imran Khan. While Ranatunga was not among the 14 ex-captains who recently signed a letter to the Pakistan government requesting fair treatment for Khan, he has now issued his own heartfelt message echoing similar sentiments.

In his statement, Ranatunga reflected on the profound impact Imran Khan had on cricket and beyond: “Imran Khan was not only an inspiration for millions of Pakistanis, but was also someone whom I, and many other young cricketers, admired and aspired to be. I know of many people who grew up admiring his courage, conviction, and unwavering belief in his country. For us, he transcended beyond cricket and politics. He was a symbol of hope, a patriot who carried his nation’s dreams on his shoulder, and an icon respected beyond Pakistan’s borders.”

Ranatunga emphasized that in this difficult period, humanity must prevail over division: “At this difficult time, I urge the authorities in Pakistan to treat him with humanity and dignity. Whatever the circumstances may be, it is important that compassion prevails. I implore that proper care and fairness be given to a man who has dedicated his life to his country, and devoted his life to the people of Pakistan.”

He concluded with a reminder that Imran Khan’s legacy extends beyond his roles as a cricketer and politician: “It is during these trying times that we must put aside differences and remember that before the politician and before the cricketer, there was Imran Khan, a human being deserving empathy, compassion, and humanity.”