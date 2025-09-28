Arjun Deshwal Delivered Dominating Performance Against Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rishank Devadiga

Day 26 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 witnessed the end of the Jaipur leg, where the Bengal Warriorz secured a hard-fought 48–42 win over Patna Pirates, while the Jaipur Pink Panthers ended their home leg, going down 28–37 to the Tamil Thalaivas. Speaking exclusively on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga praised Arjun Deshwal’s dominant show against his former team, highlighted the Tamil Thalaivas’ defensive brilliance and lauded Devank Dalal’s match-winning raids against Patna.



Speaking on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga reflected on the emotional encounters in Jaipur:



“We spoke in the pre-match show about two big stories — Arjun Deshwal facing his former team, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Devank Dalal going up against Patna Pirates. Both players came out on top, but for Arjun Deshwal, it was a special occasion. Playing against the Panthers in Jaipur, in front of that crowd, and dominating the match with his raids was mesmerising to watch. He even received praise from Abhishek Bachchan, the owner of Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Abhishek ji even congratulated coach Sanjeev Baliyan, who led the Panthers to the title in Season 9. It was wonderful to see the respect Arjun earned, and his performance was truly commendable.”

On Tamil Thalaivas’ performance ahead of their home leg in Chennai:



“The defense of the Tamil Thalaivas stepping up is big news, especially with the Chennai leg about to begin and fans eagerly waiting for a strong performance at home. In the first half, Nitesh Kumar showed complete dominance in defense, and in the second half, Suresh Jadhav stepped up with five tackle points while Nitesh finished with seven. When the defense performs like this - raid machine Arjun Deshwal gets the support he needs to keep scoring points — and that’s exactly what we saw in the match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.”

On Devank Dalal’s match-winning performance:



“When Devank Dalal plays, the question of him being out of form doesn’t even arise. No matter which defense he faces, he knows how to score points. The way the raiders of both, Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriorz, fought for points, Devank wasn’t far behind. He kept going for raids, kept scoring, and in the end, helped his team secure the win with his own strength.”

On Bengal Warriorz’ comeback win:

“In the beginning, it looked like Patna Pirates’ raiders Maninder Singh (12 raid points in 15 raids) and Ayan Lohchab (15 raid points in 18 raids) would run away with the game, as they kept scoring and forcing errors from the Bengal Warriorz's defense. But the way Ashish Malik of Bengal stepped up in defense turned the tide. Even though this is just his third season, the maturity he showed was commendable. From the start, he went for advanced tackles against Maninder and Ayan, which built the pressure. In the end, that defensive brilliance helped Bengal take the match in their favour and secure a hard-fought victory.”