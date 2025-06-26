Jofra Archer Joins England Squad for 2nd Test Against India

London: Paceman Jofra Archer was Thursday named in England's squad for the second Test against India after an absence of more than four years.

The 30-year old quick bowler, hampered by injuries during his career, has played just 13 Tests but none since February 2021.

His most recent match for England was in March against South Africa in a one-day international at the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Archer returned to first-class action for his county team Sussex for the first time in four years last week, taking a single wicket in the match against Durham.

He has taken 42 Test wickets in his 13 Tests at an average of 31.

England on Tuesday won the first Test of the five-match series against India at Headingley by five wickets.

The second game of the series starts at Edgbaston on July 2.

England squad

Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wkt), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes