Vizag: Rayalaseema Kings signed off from the APL 2024 group stage in style with a comprehensive win over the Bezawada Tigers. The win put them back on top of the points table and if Uttarandhra Lions lose tomorrow, Rayalaseema Kings will end the league stage as table toppers.



After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, K Haneesh Reddy and DB Prasanth Kumar opened the innings for Rayalaseema Kings. While Haneesh was dismissed for 5 from 7 balls. Prasanth went on to complete his half-century off just 15 balls. He scored 60 from 20 balls. P Roshan Kumar scored 16 from 20 balls. Thanneru Vamsi Krishna added 18 from 22 balls. Towards the end of the innings, B Vinay Kumar scored 27 from 15 balls while Gutta Rohit remained unbeaten on 32* from 19 balls to help their team score 171/8 in 20 overs.

For Bezawada Tigers, KP Sai Rahul was the pick of the bowlers who took 3/17 in 4 overs. Lalith Mohan picked 2/19 in 4 overs. Harishankar Reddy picked 2/46 in 4 overs.

Chasing a target of 172 on the board, Kommineni Maheep Kumar and Dhruva Kumar Reddy opened the innings for Bezawada Tigers. Dhruva was dismissed for 2 from 8 balls, while Maheep scored 45 from 34 balls. Kothakoona Lakshman added 15 from 14 balls and M K Datta Reddy scored a quick-fire 21 from 11 balls. KP Sai Rahul scored 16 from 12 balls. Pyla Avinash managed to score 17 from 19 balls. No other batter could manage to get the two-figure mark.

For Rayalaseema Kings, Shaik Kamaruddin was the pick of the bowlers who took 4/13 in 2.2 overs. B Vinay Kumar picked 2/24 in 4 overs while Midde Anjaneyulu took 2/34 in 4 overs. Penmetsa Satya Raju took 1/15 in 4 overs. Mohammad Rafi also picked one wicket.