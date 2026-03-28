Andhra Pradesh Women Win T10 National Cricket Championship For Deaf

Gurugram: Andhra Pradesh women edged past a spirited Delhi side by five runs to clinch the 7th IDCA Women's T10 National Cricket Championship for the Deaf in a low-scoring encounter here. Batting first, Andhra Pradesh posted 73 for 4. Delhi put up a strong fight in reply but could only manage 68 for 4 in their allotted overs.

D. Kanthamma from Andhra Pradesh was the standout player in the tournament, earning multiple accolades. She was named Woman of the Match in the final, as well as the Best Batswoman of the Series. Additionally, she was crowned Player of the Series for her consistent performances. Priya Dixit from Uttar Pradesh was recognised as the Best Bowler of the Series for her exceptional bowling efforts.

Day 5 | Afternoon 🏏🔥



IDCA Women’s 7th T10 National Cricket Championship



🏆 Final

Andhra Pradesh Deaf Women 🆚 Delhi Deaf Women



🏆 Andhra Pradesh Deaf Women win by 7 runs 💥



Champions crowned 👑#Final #Champions #IDCA #WomensCricket #T10Cricket #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/BoNAeB1q7k — INDIAN DEAF CRICKET ASSOCIATION (IDCA)🇮🇳 (@official_idca) March 27, 2026