Andhra Pradesh Women Win T10 National Cricket Championship For Deaf
D. Kanthamma was the standout player in the tournament, and wass named Woman of the Match in the final, as well as the Best Batswoman of the Series.
Gurugram: Andhra Pradesh women edged past a spirited Delhi side by five runs to clinch the 7th IDCA Women's T10 National Cricket Championship for the Deaf in a low-scoring encounter here. Batting first, Andhra Pradesh posted 73 for 4. Delhi put up a strong fight in reply but could only manage 68 for 4 in their allotted overs.
D. Kanthamma from Andhra Pradesh was the standout player in the tournament, earning multiple accolades. She was named Woman of the Match in the final, as well as the Best Batswoman of the Series. Additionally, she was crowned Player of the Series for her consistent performances. Priya Dixit from Uttar Pradesh was recognised as the Best Bowler of the Series for her exceptional bowling efforts.
The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is supported by the BCCI and is recognised by the Deaf International Cricket Council and the Asian Deaf Cricket Association. IDCA President Sumit Jain said that promising talent has consistently emerged from the tournament over the years.
( Source : PTI )
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