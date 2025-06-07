Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: New Name for India-England Tests!

Similar to the naming of the prestigious test series between India and Australia after legends from both teams -- Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar, the England Cricket Board (ECB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have reportedly decided to honour legendary players Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson by naming the England-India test series after their names.





According to a report on ESPNcricinfo, ECB and BCCI have agreed to rename the bilateral test series from "Pataudi Trophy" to "Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy".

The five match test series is scheduled to begin in Leeds from June 20.



Both Tendulkar and Anderson will unveil the trophy of the upcoming series named after them during the World Test Championship final at Lord's on June 11.



Playing 188 test matches for England, Anderson is not only the leading wicket taker for his team but also holds the record for the most wicket takers by a pacer (704). While Sachin Tendulkar, who appeared in 200 international Tests is the leading run-scorer in Test cricket with 15,921 runs, he also holds the record for scoring the most centuries in the format (51). Additionally, Sachin also is the player to hold the record for most international runs for any batter and to score the most hundreds.