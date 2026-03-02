T20 World Cup Semifinals Date, Teams, Venue, Timings

After defeating West Indies in their last Super 8 fixture at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Indian champions and their hosts secured their seats in the semi-finals on Sunday. Sanju Samson became man of the match, scoring over 97 runs to help India win over the West Indies and set up a semi-final clash against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, starting at 7.00 PM IST. India finished second in the group 1 of Super 8, with the T20 World Cup semi-final meeting between India and England for the third time, the other being way back in 1987 and 2022 respectively.

The first semi-finals will see the match between South Africa and New Zealand on March 4, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, starting at 7.00 PM IST.

South Africa remained unbeaten during their run in the tournament and remained at the top in Group 1.

The grand finale will be held on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Telecast and Streaming for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

People playing for Team India are Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma with England being captained by Harry Brook, South Africa by Aiden Markram and Mitchell Santer captaining New Zealand.





The article has been authored by Aditya Kumar Singh, interning with Deccan Chronicle