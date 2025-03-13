All England Championships: Satwik, Chirag enter second round

Birmingham: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the second round of the men's doubles competition at the All England Championships, registering a straight-game victory over Denmark's Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard.



Satwik, making his return after the loss of his father last month, and Chirag delivered an impressive performance, winning 21-17, 21-15 in 40 minutes late Wednesday.

The Asian Games champions, seeded 7th, will take on China's Hao Nan Xie and Wei Han Zeng in the round of 16 on Thursday.

In other matches involving Indian players, Lakshya Sen will face Indonesia's Jonatan Christie, while Malvika Bansod takes on Japan's third seed Akane Yamaguchi, a two-time World Champion.

Malvika had earlier stunned Singapore's Yeo Jia Min in her debut match at the prestigious tournament.

World No. 9 Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who reached back-to-back semifinals at this event, will meet the eighth-seeded Korean pair of Hye Jeong Kim and Hee Yong Kong.

Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will square off against the fifth-seeded Chinese duo of Yan Zhe Feng and Ya Xin Wei.