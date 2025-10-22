Alireza’s Super 10 Eliminates Bengal Warriorz, Boosts Bengaluru Bulls to Third Place.

Delhi: Bengaluru Bulls registered a mammoth 54-24 victory against Bengal Warriorz at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. With that win, the Bulls moved to third place on the points table, while also marking the end of the road for the Warriorz’s PKL 12 campaign.

Alireza Mirzaian registered another Super 10, while Deepak Sankar recorded a High Five, rounding up an utterly dominant display for the Bulls. For the Warriorz, Himanshu Narwal was the only shining light with his Super 10. The Bulls hit the ground running with Alireza Mirzaian setting the tone for them from the beginning. Vishwas opened the scoring for the Warriorz, but his side quickly found themselves in trouble. Aashish Malik got himself on the board, and Sanjay did the same with a tackle on the defensive end, giving their side an opening. Alireza’s two-point Do-Or-Die Raid, followed by a tackle by Satyappa Matti helped the Bulls inflict the first ALL OUT and establish a seven-point lead. Deepak Sankar also registered his first tackle – completing 50 tackle points in the PKL – to keep his team in the driver’s seat, despite Himanshu Narwal and Phool Chandra keeping the scoreboard ticking for the Warriorz.





Vishwas S also chipped in for the Season 7 champions, but they didn’t have an answer for Alireza Mirzaian as he completed his Super 10. A ten-point lead for the Bulls was soon extended to a massive sixteen-point lead as Alireza executed another ALL OUT on Bengal Warriorz. Yogesh Dahiya also made his mark eventually, wrapping up a dominant first-half display for his team, with the score at 29-12.