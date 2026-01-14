Alcaraz, Sabalenka Named Top-seeded Players at Australian Open

Melbourne: Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were officially made the top-seeded players for the Australian Open which begins Sunday at Melbourne Park.

The announcement on Wednesday comes a day ahead of the tournament draw.

Two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner was seeded second, with Alexander Zverev third and 10-time champion Novak Djokovic fourth. Sabalenka, Iga Świątek and Coco Gauff are the top three seeds in the women’s draw for the second consecutive year.

Madison Keys returns as the defending champion and the ninth-seeded player, one of four American women among the top 10 seeds.

Men's Singles Seedings

1. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain

2. Jannik Sinner, Italy

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany

4. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

5. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy

6. Alex de Minaur, Australia

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada

8. Ben Shelton, United States

9. Taylor Fritz, United States

10. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan

11. Daniil Medvedev

12. Casper Ruud, Norway

13. Andrey Rublev

14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain

15. Karen Khachanov

16. Jakub Mensik, Czech Republic

17. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic

18. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina

19. Tommy Paul, United States

20. Flavio Cobolli, Italy

21. Denis Shapovalov, Canada

22. Luciano Darderi, Italy

23. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands

24. Arthur Rinderknech, France

25. Learner Tien, United States

26. Cameron Norrie, Britain

27. Brandon Nakashima, United States

28. Joao Fonseca, Brazil

29. Frances Tiafoe, United States

30. Valentin Vacherot, Monaco

31. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

32. Corentin Moutet, France

Women's Singles Seedings

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Świątek, Poland

3. Coco Gauff, United States

4. Amanda Anisimova, United States

5. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan

6. Jessica Pegula, United States

7. Jasmine Paolini, Italy

8. Mirra Andreeva

9. Madison Keys, United States

10. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland

11. Ekaterina Alexandrova

12. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine

13. Linda Noskova, Czech Republic

14. Clara Tauson, Denmark

15. Emma Navarro, United States

16. Naomi Osaka, Japan

17. Victoria Mboko, Canada

18. Liudmila Samsonova

19. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic

20. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine

21. Elise Mertens, Belgium

22. Leylah Fernández, Canada

23. Diana Shnaider

24. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia

25. Paula Badosa, Spain

26. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine

27. Sofia Kenin, United States

28. Emma Raducanu, Britain

29. Iva Jovic, United States

30. Maya Joint, Australia

31. Anna Kalinskaya

32. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic