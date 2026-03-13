Alcaraz Battles Past Norrie into Indian Wells Semi-Finals

Indian Wells: Two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz held off 29th-ranked Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday to book an Indian Wells semi-final against Russian Daniil Medvedev.

The world number one from Spain improved his unbeaten 2026 record to 16-0 as he reached the Indian Wells final four for the fifth straight year.

He arrived in Indian Wells seeking a third title in the elite ATP and WTA Masters 1000 having followed up his Australian Open triumph with a title in Qatar.

Alcaraz avenged a loss to Norrie in the second round of the Paris Masters 1000 last year. Next up is Medvedev, a two-time Indian Wells finalist who beat defending champion Jack Draper 6-1, 7-5 to reach the semi-finals for a fourth straight year.