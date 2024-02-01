Ajay Devgn Invests in Global T20 Tournament with Cricket Legends

Hyderabad: Indian Superstar Ajay Devgn Invests Strategically in the Global T20 Tournament Featuring Cricket Legends

In a thrilling development, iconic cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Kevin Petersen, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, and more are set to illuminate the cricket field during the highly anticipated World Championship Of Legends at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham. The star-studded event, slated from July 3rd to 18th, guarantees a nostalgic reunion of cricketing legends, injecting brilliance and experience into this global T20 spectacle.

Expressing his passion for the sport, Ajay Devgn, a prominent figure in Indian cinema, strategically invests in the World Championship Of Legends 2024. He shares his excitement, stating, "As a cricket lover, witnessing celebrated cricket legends back in action is a dream come true. The tournament not only brings forth cricketing nostalgia but also marks a unique collaboration between cinema and cricket, offering an extraordinary gift for fans worldwide."

The tournament, presented by the esteemed Indian travel company EaseMyTrip, adds an extra layer of prestige to the event.

Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, reflects on this unique collaboration, saying, "WCL holds a special place with its nostalgic feel, bringing back our cricketing legends to England. The combination of Mr. Ajay Devgn's involvement and the fusion of cinema and cricket is undoubtedly a fantastic gift to fans across the globe.

Harshit Tomar, the visionary founder of the World Championship Of Legends, expresses his delight at the collaboration with Ajay Devgn, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Indian Legend Mr. Ajay Devgn on board. His passion for the game and commitment to promoting cricket align perfectly with the values of WCL. With an anticipated list of renowned players, we are confident that WCL 2024 will be an unparalleled success."

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the commencement of the tournament, the World Championship Of Legends is gearing up to deliver a spectacular cricketing extravaganza, showcasing the best of T20 cricket on the global stage. This collaboration with Ajay Devgn solidifies the tournament's position as a must-watch event, uniting the realm.