Ainala Shivani Bags 3 Gold in Asian Powerlifting Championship

Hyderabad: Ainala Shivani, 23, from LB Nagar, who represented India, bagged three gold medals in the Asian powerlifting championship held at Kyrgyzstan, on Saturday.

Shivani stood first among the four men powerlifters from India and other participants from eight countries. A participant in the 75 kg weight category, she lifted 100 kg in scouts, 57.5 kg in bench press and 142.5 kg in deadlift.



Shivani told Deccan Chronicle that usually parents do not allow girls to do weight lifting. “Weight lifting is easy for girls, if they get trained from an early age. In order to achieve his goal, a sportsman or woman has to balance his mental and physical status with a proper diet and a good instructor. I am thankful to my trainer Pradeep Kumar, a national level powerlifter himself,” said Shivani, an employee of TCS.



Shivani has been dedicatedly training for this event for the past three years, said Pradeep Kumar.