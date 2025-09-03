After Wining RCB Bet, Drake Puts $300K on Jannik Sinner to Win US Open

Well-known rapper Drake is continuing his successful betting streak with a big bet on Jannik Sinner, wagering $300,000 on the top-seeded tennis player to win the US Open.



The rapper known for placing big bets on sporting events posted on social media the screenshot of a betting slip from Tuesday afternoon.

If Drake's choice turns right, he would earn almost a two-fold increase of the bet amount -- $507,000.

The US rapper started placing bets many months back, with his first ever cricket bet coming in May 2024. He placed a $250,000 bet on Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders to win the IPL final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After his bet turned right, he pocketed $425,000. Drake cameback with an increased bet of $750,000 on RCB to win the IPL 2025 title, which earned him a staggering $1.1 million.

However, unlike his successful run betting on cricket matches, he often lost bets on other sporting events, earning a tag 'Drake Curse,' -- players or teams losing after his bet.

His famous fumbles include $210,000 on American Taylor Fritz to beat Sinner in the 2024 US Open final.

According to a website tracking Drake's announced bets and the curse, he is down $115,000 on tennis after cutting his losses by successfully picking Sinner to win the Australian Open final in January.

Sinner is in the quarterfinals after routing Alexander Bublik in their fourth-round match. The 24-year-old next faces fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti and is the betting favorite on BetMGM Sportsbook.