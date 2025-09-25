After Red-Ball Break, Shreyas Iyer to Lead India A in One-Dayers vs Australia A

New Delhi: Shreyas Iyer was on Thursday appointed India A captain for a three-match one-day series against Australia in Kanpur from September 30, setting him up for a possible leadership role with the senior 50-over side even though he will be away from red-ball cricket for the next six months.

Besides Iyer, who recently informed the BCCI's chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar that he cannot take the rigours of red-ball cricket owing to a stiff back, the other key players in the India A squad are Ravi Bishnoi, wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, big-hitting all-rounder Riyan Parag and Ayush Badoni among others.

