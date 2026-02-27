After Beating Zimbabwe, Here’s How India Can Reach T20 WC 2026 Semis

India are back in the race for a semifinal berth at the T20 World Cup 2026 following their 72-run Super 8 win against Zimbabwe at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.



Team India posted a mammoth total of 256 for the loss of four wickets, with Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma shining with the bat. Chasing the huge target, Zimbabwe put up a spirited fight but eventually fell short by 72 runs.

From Group 1, South Africa have sealed their place in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals after their commanding nine-wicket win over the West Indies on Thursday. Zimbabwe have been eliminated following their loss against the Men in Blue, and the Proteas will be joined by either India or the West Indies in the final four.

Current Standings

South Africa – 4 points, 2 matches (NRR: +2.890)

West Indies – 2 points, 2 matches (NRR: +1.791)

India – 2 points, 2 matches (NRR: -0.100)

Zimbabwe – 0 points, 2 matches (NRR: -4.475)

Scenario 1

India will qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals if they defeat the West Indies on Sunday.

Scenario 2

If India lose to the West Indies on Sunday, the Windies will advance to the semifinals. In case the Super 8 match between India and the West Indies is washed out, the West Indies will progress to the semis as they have a superior net run rate.