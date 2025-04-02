After a low, the sun will rise again, says Rohit Sharma

Speaking on JioHotstar’s special ‘Charcha with Rohit Sharma,’ Rohit Sharma emphasized the significance of smiling through victories and defeats. He said, "When we say, ‘Smile—whether we lose or win, we have to smile,’ it may sound simple, but it means a lot. Whatever happens, at the end of the day, you must find a way to smile, be happy, and make peace with it. That’s why, as a team at Mumbai Indians, we always remind ourselves to move forward, whether we win or lose. Moving on from a loss or a low phase isn’t easy, but how you motivate yourself in those moments and keep a smile on your face matters. Because life doesn’t end here. After a low, the sun will rise again the next day. You have to wake up and find a way to fight another day. If you can move forward with a smile, there’s nothing like it."

Rohit Sharma also reflected on his early days with Mumbai Indians and how his role within the team has evolved over time. He said, "Since I started, things have obviously changed. I used to bat in the middle order; now, I open the innings. I was the captain; now, I’m not. Some of my teammates from our championship-winning seasons are now in coaching roles. So, roles have changed, a lot has changed, but mindset remains the same. What I want to do for this team has not changed, and that is to go out there and win games and trophies. That is what Mumbai Indians is known for. Over the years, we have won trophies and turned games around from situations no one believed in. That is what MI and Mumbai are all about."

Rohit also spoke about how staying together for two months during the TATA IPL creates a family-like bond within the team. He shared, "When a TATA IPL season ends after two months, and you go back home, you realize you’ve created another family. Playing alongside teammates, creating memories, and winning trophies together—it’s special. I remember after winning the IPL in 2020 in Abu Dhabi, I saw people in tears because we had spent three and a half months together in the bio-bubble, in the same hotel, sharing the same team room. It was hard to leave after forming those bonds. Players like Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya bring so much to the team. It’s our responsibility to ensure the environment is fresh, positive, and welcoming. For example, when Tilak first joined, he was very shy. He would sit quietly in a corner. Now, after three seasons, he has taken on a leadership role, ensuring new players feel at home. I see a lot of energy in the team this year. From the time I joined, I have seen a different vibe, especially with the new guys coming in. That’s the essence of Mumbai Indians—everyone contributes, no matter how small, for the team’s betterment."

Rohit also spoke about the new players who have joined Mumbai Indians this season. He said, "Guys like Trent Boult, who have been here before, bring a lot of experience and understand MI’s culture. Then we have Mitchell Santner, the New Zealand captain, who adds both experience and class. Players like Will Jacks and Reece Topley bring variety, while Ryan Rickelton is an exciting young prospect. Each of these players adds something different to the team, and when you bring that together as a collective unit, it makes a big impact. We also have several young Indian players with great potential, and I am looking forward to playing alongside them. My immediate goal is to win the TATA IPL trophy and bring the glory back to Mumbai Indians."

Speaking about how challenging it is to win the TATA IPL trophy, Rohit stated, "We understand that winning trophies is not easy. To win the TATA IPL, you have to put in a lot of effort, and many factors need to come together. That’s the challenge of this tournament. You need to win 17 games—it’s almost half a year’s worth of T20 matches, but played in just two months. That is the challenge. There are many boxes to tick before you get to the trophy. Hopefully, we can have a great season with the exciting young players in our squad. My focus is not on just saying ‘we will win trophies,’ but on ensuring we do the right things. If we do that, success will follow."