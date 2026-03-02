Afghanistan Tour of India: One Off Test in Mullanpur From June 6-10

New Delhi: Afghanistan will kick off their upcoming tour of India with a one-off Test match, followed by three one-day internationals in June, the BCCI said on Monday."Afghanistan will play one Test match followed by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The Test match will be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to June 10, 2026," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a release.

The Test match however is not a part of India's World Test Championship cycle. It is understood that now the white ball focus will shift towards 50 over cricket looking at 2027 World Cup and hence three ODIs have been arranged.

"The ODI series will commence on June 14, 2026, in Dharamshala, with the subsequent matches scheduled in Lucknow (June 17) and Chennai (June 20). All ODI matches will begin at 1:30 PM IST..

The matches for the IDFC First Bank Afghanistan Tour of India are.

Test: New Chandigarh, June 6-10.

1st ODI: Dharamshala, June 14, 1:30 pm

2nd ODI: Lucknow, June 17, 1:30 pm.

3rd ODI: Chennai, June 20, 1:30 pm.