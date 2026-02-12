Afghanistan Players Withdraw From Pakistan Super League Auction

Karachi: The Afghanistan players withdrew their names from the first-ever Players' auction held ahead of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). A franchise owner confirmed initially that players like Mujeeb ur Rehman, Seddiqullah Atal, Muhamad Nabi, Waqar Salamkheil, Fazal Haq Farooqi had registered for the auction held in Lahore on Wednesday.

But they withdrew their names following the backlash over the direct signing of Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz by Peshawar Zalmi.

However, Salman Naseer, the CEO of the PSL, said there were some players from Afghanistan who were on the roll but no franchise picked them.

"They were a few Afghanistan players in the auction but no franchise went for them," Naseer claimed.

But Naseer said the strained relation between the two nations reflected in the auction.

"There was a severe backlash after Zalmi signed Gurbaz because of the fractured relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and after

Gurbaz pulled himself out of the PSL. So, the other players also decided better to avoid backlash," he said.

The relationship between the two nations has been fractured since late last year after the Pakistan military carried out aerial attacks in selected areas of Afghanistan on the pretext of targeting militants.

Several Afghanistan players had lashed out at the Pakistan government on social media, receiving reciprocal response from Pakistan handles.