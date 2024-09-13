Afghanistan-New Zealand Test abandoned without ball being bowled

Greater Noida: The one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was washed out on Friday after five days of rain, just the eighth Test in history to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.



Afghanistan's adopted home ground at Greater Noida, on New Delhi's outskirts, has been hit by persistent rain over the past fortnight, forcing officials to call the match off without even staging the toss.

However, there were also question marks about the venue, which was hosting its first-ever Test and has only basic drainage and facilities.

Despite some sunshine on day one and two -- and increasingly desperate ground staff using electric fans -- the outfield remained soaked.

Afghanistan, who have been a force in white-ball cricket and hammered New Zealand at the T20 World Cup in June, are unable to host international matches because of the security situation at home.

"To try and play Test matches at this time of the year is tricky," Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott told reporters, referring to Indian monsoon season.

"Disappointed that we weren't able to play and the water that came down is unprecedented at this time of the year."

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said they had spent the time in the gym and trying to amuse themselves at their hotel.

"Lot of hallway cricket in the hotel," he said.

"The most disappointing part for us is that we have lost that ability to be match-hardened and match ready when we go into our Test next week."

Tim Southee's side, who did not complete a single training session due to the weather, will now travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests before returning for three more against India.

The last time an entire Test match was washed out was in December 1998, when New Zealand hosted India in Dunedin.

An abandoned 1970 Test match between Australia and England in Melbourne gave birth to one-day international cricket.

The two teams in that contest decided to play a 40-over match on the originally scheduled fifth day once the weather had relented, and it was later officially recognised as the first-ever ODI.

Electric fans

Some unusual methods were deployed to dry the ground this week at Greater Noida with fans used on wet patches that were also dug up and replaced with new mud and grass.

The tactics proved futile as unrelenting rain on day three, four and five pelted the ground, which was left with covers and puddles.

Afghanistan have successfully played six Twenty20 and five one-day internationals at the venue since 2017.

The country's cricket board said they chose Greater Noida again over other options due its proximity to the Delhi airport.

Trott said the abandoned match underlined Afghanistan's need to have a settled overseas venue for their home games.

"If you have one fixed venue then you could iron out the issues that would arise," Trott said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered Afghanistan several venues to train and host matches outside their troubled nation.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officials have been cautious about criticising the Greater Noida ground, fearing it could spoil relations with the BCCI.

Afghanistan have participated in nine prior Tests after getting five-day status in 2017 and made a bruising introduction in 2018 when they lost their debut match to India inside two days.

They have improved in the years since, winning three Tests.