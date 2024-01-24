Adapting to Conditions Key for Skipper Stokes

Hyderabad: England skipper Ben Stokes on Wednesday said that adapting to the Indian condition will be the key to success in the five-match Test series, beginning here from Thursday.

“We have to adapt to whatever situation is being presented in front of us. I am pretty clear in my head how best we can use this bowling attack and try to exploit different situations. Having multiple options is good for us. Definitely I am with my clear mind on how to use the bowling tactics,” Stokes said ahead of the opening Test.

Stokes backed the selection of Mark Wood instead of experienced James Anderson for this match.

“Obviously, what Wood brings with his high pace is a real impact builder. He can get the bowl to swing in. Bowling the 90 mile an hour reverse swinging ball is going to be very difficult to play against. He is another weapon which you can use out here with short, sharp spells and wanting him to be bowling as fast as he can and short periods. “There’re no worries about these long spells because that’s how we’re going to use him this week,” Stokes said during his pre-match press meet here.

The skipper said Anderson has taken the whole episode quite professionally.

“Jimmy’s incredible professional. You never know how conditions might change and what you might feel as the best setup for your team. But now we’re not looking at having to manage Jimmy or his workloads or anything like that. You know, we put him in the spot because we think he’s one of the best performers.”