Paris: AFP Sport assesses how the 2025 Formula One drivers' title can be won at the season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend:

The state of play

After 23 races of the 24-race season Lando Norris leads the championship on 408 points, 12 clear of Red Bull's four-time champion Max Verstappen and 16 clear of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. This is the first time more than two drivers have been in with a shot of claiming the title since 2010.

Lando Norris

"All" Norris has to do to claim his maiden title is finish on the podium at Yas Marina, irrespective of where his two title rivals finish.

A top-three result is all the Briton requires - sounds straightforward given McLaren's overall dominance - they wrapped up the constructors' crown two months ago in Singapore.

But on a cautionary note Norris has failed to make the top three in six races this year, including his disqualification from second in Las Vegas due to a technical infringement.

On the plus side, the 26-year-old won in Abu Dhabi last year.

Max Verstappen

Verstappen has happy memories of the last time he lined up at Yas Marina with the title in play - in 2021 he controversially denied Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to claim the first of his four successive championships.

His relentless drive to keep in the hunt for a fifth title secured him a seventh win of the season in Qatar last weekend. That lifted him into second in the standings, having been well out of the picture, 104 points behind, after the Dutch Grand Prix back in August.

To complete his remarkable season Verstappen needs to win on Sunday and Norris finish no higher than fourth and the 2025 crown is his.

Oscar Piastri

The Australian's chances are slim, but given how this season has thrown up the unexpected time and time again the coolest customer on the grid cannot be ruled out.

After one of his best weekends of the season in Qatar he readily admitted he will "need a lot of things to go in my direction" to end up champion.

His task is clear if not simple - he will take the title if he finishes first or second and both Norris and Verstappen have an off day.