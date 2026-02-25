Abhishek Sharma Retains Top Spot in ICC Men's T20I Rankings Despite Dismal Run in T20 WC

New Delhi: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma continued to stay at the top position in the latest ICC Men's T20I batting rankings despite having a dismal run in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The World No. 1 T20I batter, Abhishek, is having a disastrous run with the bat in the T20 World Cup.

In four matches, the left-handed batter has scored just 15 runs. Sharma has three ducks to his name in the ongoing marquee event. Currently, Abhishek, who is ranked first, has 877 rating points to his name. In second place, England's Phil Salt is placed with 815 rating points.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, who is the leading run-getter in the ongoing T20 World Cup, climbed to third place in the latest T20I batting rankings. The right-handed batter is having a rating point of 810.India's Ishan Kishan (up three places to fifth) and South Africa youngster Dewald Brevis (up 10 rungs to ninth) also make ground inside the top 10 for T20I batters, while Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (up four spots to 13th), West Indies captain Shai Hope (up four slots to 14th) and England skipper Harry Brook (up 10 places to 18th) make eye-catching progress.

Meanwhile, in the latest T20I rankings for all-rounders, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has once again regained his place at the top. Raza played a major role in helping Zimbabwe qualify for the Super Eights stage of the T20 World Cup, with innings of 45 against Sri Lanka in Colombo and 27 versus the West Indies in Mumbai over the last week, ensuring the veteran overtook Pakistan's Saim Ayub at the top of the all-rounder charts. India's Hardik Pandya continued to stay at the third position with 272 rating points to his name.

In T20I bowler rankings, India spinner Varun Chakravarthy is holding on to a lead at the top despite an expensive showing in a recent match at the T20 World Cup against South Africa.Proteas seamer Corbin Bosch is the big improver, gaining 21 places to move to third overall on the list for T20I bowlers on the back of a three-wicket haul against the UAE and impressive figures of 2/12 against India.

West Indies seamer Matthew Forde Matthew Forde (up 23 places to seventh) and India seamer Jasprit Bumrah (up seven spots to eighth) are other big movers inside the top 10, while Marco Jansen (up eight rungs to equal 19th), Gudakesh Motie (up 17 slots to equal 21st) and Liam Dawson (up 23 places to 23rd) all had good weeks too.