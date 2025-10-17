Abhishek Nayar Reveals Story Behind Rohit Sharma's Fitness Transformation

Team India former captain Rohit Sharma has always been among the top in the list of most talked about personalities in the country.

On many earlier occasions, Rohit said that cricketers or sports-persons should focus on improving their game rather than thinking about what the media says about them.

However, social media criticism and trolling have led the star opener to undergo a massive transformation just weeks before heading out to Australia.

Speculations were high over Rohit and Virat Kohli's international future. Although both of them were included in the squad for Australia ODIs, captaincy was taken away from Rohit in a sudden shock decision. The news ignited more rumors with many speculating this would be the final series for the modern-day greats.

Amidst all of the speculative reports, Hitman's fitness transformation remained the most talked about topic on social media.

In a recent interview, Rohit's longtime friend and mentor Abhishek Nayar, revealed the story behind the former's dedication.

Nayar, the former team India batting coach explained how online trolling led Rohit Sharma to change his appearance in such a short time.

"There was a lot of talk about him (Rohit) putting on weight and a few images of him coming out of the airport, so it was about changing all of that. In a lot of ways to be healthier, faster and fitter, and that's where the the journey started," Nayar said.

"It was not about maintaining but growth. Growth in regards to his physical structure, growth in regards to his movements. How he viewed himself, how he looked in the mirror and being in a place where he felt fitter like he could move faster and swiftly on the field, even with the bat," he added