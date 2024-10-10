Hyderabad: Premiethon 2024 The Hope Run 3rd Edition on Nov 17

Hyderabad: Premiethon – is a one of its kind initiative aimed to raising awareness and gathering support for premature babies – Premiethon will be held on the 17th of November 2024 from t-works, knowledge city, Hitech city, Hyderabad.

‘Premiethon’ – the hope run is an initiative aimed at aiding premature and sick newborns in association with extra mile will be a 3k, 5k& 10k run.

Premiethon – the hope run 2024 will take place at T-works, beside T-hub, Knowledge City in Hyderabad and is targeted towards raising awareness and gathering support for all the premature babies that deserve a second chance to live.

Since these babies struggle for every breath, through this Premiethon - goal is to help underprivileged families which in turn can help extra mile’s objective of providing patient centric care.

To add to extra mile’s noble initiative, the proceeds from Premiethon shall go into ensuring quality and timely treatment for the early-born babies.