A joy to watch you bowl: Tendulkar heaps praise on Anderson

New Delhi: As England great James Anderson ended his over two-decade long career on Friday, legendary Sachin Tendulkar paid a handsome tribute to his �old foe', saying it was a "joy to watch" him bowl.



The 41-year-old Anderson walked away with impressive numbers of 704 wickets from 188 Tests with 32 five-wicket hauls after England defeated the West Indies by an innings 114 runs at Lord's.

"Hey Jimmy! You've bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here's a little wish as you bid goodbye," Tendulkar wrote on his 'X' account.

"It has been a joy to watch you bowl - with that action, speed, accuracy, swing and fitness. You've inspired generations with your game," he added.

Tendulkar, who retired in 2013, wished Anderson to have a wonderful time with his family away from the rushes of professional cricket.

"Wish you a wonderful life ahead with good health and happiness as you put those new shoes on for the most important spell of your life - the time with family," wrote Tendulkar.