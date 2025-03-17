8,69,00,00,000: That's how much PCB lost after hosting Champions Trophy!

Five-star hotel accommodations, comfort travel and salaries of Pakistan cricketers have taken a hit after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) incurred huge losses by hosting the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy, claimed reports.





According to reports, PCB, which spent approximately $ 58 million on upgradation works of its three stadiums -- Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi, had only received a meagre $ 6 million in return as hosting fee, in addition to the minimal earnings from ticket sales and sponsorships.

Moreover, the board had also spent around $ 40 million on other event preparations.



PCB's affairs with its coffers were not smooth even before hosting the ICC event, however, the spending on the showpiece event further deteriorated its condition.



All in all, the board had lost Rs 8,69,00,00,000 (869 crore), as per the report published by a reputed media house.



Pakistani media too reported that the board in a reactionary response had decided to cut down the salaries of domestic players and reduced the match fees of the national T20 championship by almost 90 percent.



The match fee, which used to be around Rs 40,000 was cut to Rs 10,000 without official announcement. However, PCB chairman Naqvi intervened and directed officials to review the matter.