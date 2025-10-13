2nd Test: Defiant West Indies Reach 361/9 at Tea on Day 4

New Delhi: West Indies reached 361 for 9 in their second innings at tea on the fourth day of the second Test against India here on Monday.



The last pair of Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales was at the crease batting on 35 and 18 respectively at the break.

The second session was extended and tea was taken late as West Indies were nine wickets down but Greaves and Seales were able to negotiate the Indian attack.

West Indies are 91 runs ahead overall.

The visitors had earlier made 248 in their first innings in reply to India's 518 for 5 declared.

Opener John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103) struck centuries for West Indies in their second innings while captain Roston Chase made 40.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav (3/92), Jasprit Bumrah (2/27) and Mohammed Siraj (2/43) were the main wicket takers.

India had won the first Test by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 518/5 decl.

West Indies 248 & 361 for 9 in 109 overs (John Campbell 115, Shai Hope 103; Kuldeep Yadav 3/92).